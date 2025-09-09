NIKE, Inc. $NKE Shares Sold by American Trust

American Trust trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 13,208 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,566,938.84. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%.The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

