NewEdge Advisors LLC Sells 1,494 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $655,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,492,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

QUS opened at $167.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $168.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.09.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

