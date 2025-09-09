NewEdge Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

NewEdge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 307.9% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,632,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,893,000 after buying an additional 259,027 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,289,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of PNC opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The stock has a market cap of $80.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.01.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.29. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. The PNC Financial Services Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

