NewEdge Advisors LLC Acquires 2,544 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 13,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $9,010,160. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI stock opened at $198.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.86. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $201.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.49.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $605.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.07 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 16.46%.Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.60.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

