NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Equities researchers at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 230.76% from the company’s previous close.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NMTC stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 201,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,613. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.68.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.44% and a negative return on equity of 163.49%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 million. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

