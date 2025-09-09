Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBIS. Arete Research upgraded shares of Nebius Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Arete began coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of -112.39 and a beta of 3.55. Nebius Group has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nebius Group will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIS. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nebius Group by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

