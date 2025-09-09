National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,700 shares, adecreaseof33.4% from the July 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
NABZY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 41,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,734. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.
National Australia Bank Company Profile
