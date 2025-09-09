National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Short Interest Update

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 69,700 shares, adecreaseof33.4% from the July 31st total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 264,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

National Australia Bank Price Performance

NABZY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 41,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,734. National Australia Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

National Australia Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.