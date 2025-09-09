Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1 – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 target price on the stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of LON MAB1 traded down GBX 10 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 690. The stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,777. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 528 and a 12 month high of GBX 924. The company has a market capitalization of £403.39 million, a PE ratio of 2,518.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 794.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 795.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 246 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 755 per share, for a total transaction of £1,857.30. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 740 shares of company stock valued at $604,574. Corporate insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

MAB is one of the UK’s leading consumer intermediary brands and specialist networks for mortgage advisers.

Through its partner firms known as Appointed Representatives (ARs), MAB has approximately 2,000 advisers providing expert advice to customers on a range of mortgage, specialist lending, protection, and general insurance products.

