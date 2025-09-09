Mobico Group’s (MCG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 35 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Mobico Group Trading Down 17.6%

MCG stock opened at GBX 26.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 33.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.07. Mobico Group has a 12 month low of GBX 24.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 91.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobico Group will post 14.0227704 EPS for the current year.

About Mobico Group

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

