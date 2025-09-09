Mobico Group (LON:MCG) Trading Down 15.8% – Here’s Why

Mobico Group Plc (LON:MCG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24.30 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.24 ($0.37). Approximately 67,446,445 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,190% from the average daily volume of 5,226,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.34 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Mobico Group from GBX 66 to GBX 35 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 35.

The stock has a market cap of £163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.07.

Mobico Group (LON:MCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 3.80 EPS for the quarter. Mobico Group had a negative return on equity of 13.71% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Mobico Group Plc will post 14.0227704 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobico Group is a leading international transport operator, diversified internationally and by business area; with operations in North America, continental Europe, the UK and North Africa.

We provide safe, efficient, clean and reliable shared mobility solutions to cities, businesses, education, healthcare and customers.

We are internationally diversified with a balanced portfolio of high quality contracts and market-leading customer brands.

