Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.10 and last traded at $77.39, with a volume of 505246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MIRM. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.76% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The business had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $2,480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,742. This represents a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,708. The trade was a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $5,320,624 over the last quarter. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.