MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $15,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in McKesson by 26.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 117,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,185,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $696.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $698.40 and a 200 day moving average of $692.44. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $737.89.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.09, for a total value of $13,716,411.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,884.48. This represents a 41.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

