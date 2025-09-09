Millennium Management LLC Has $46.68 Million Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 523,233 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of ICU Medical worth $46,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 27.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.00.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $134.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.44. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -85.91 and a beta of 0.86.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.66. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $543.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-7.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. The trade was a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain purchased 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,474,468.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 130,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,013.16. The trade was a 20.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.