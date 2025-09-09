Millennium Management LLC Buys 167,366 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 167,366 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $46,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 952,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,332,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 912,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after acquiring an additional 405,875 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 877,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,673,000 after acquiring an additional 110,619 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,329,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 197.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 793,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

In other news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. The trade was a 40.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $3,720,490. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $71.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

