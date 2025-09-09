Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD Stock Holdings Lessened by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 0.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,311.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.90, for a total transaction of $1,381,555.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,154.70. The trade was a 78.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This represents a 63.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD opened at $1,314.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,253.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1,185.45. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,521.01.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.46% and a negative return on equity of 476.07%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.