Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Trading Down 29.2% – What’s Next?

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) traded down 29.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.92 ($0.01). 922,501 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 440,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 7.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £3.03 million, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.

The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

