Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 259 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRVL. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $66.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,743.05. The trade was a 14.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,682. The trade was a 4.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

