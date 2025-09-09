Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 176 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,908,141,000 after buying an additional 240,965 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,888,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,231,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $434,184,000 after purchasing an additional 283,445 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,931,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,961,000 after buying an additional 102,365 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:A opened at $128.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.