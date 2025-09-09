Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Purchases 14 Shares of KLA Corporation $KLAC

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in KLA were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,564,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,221,230,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in KLA by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,852,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,543,000 after purchasing an additional 404,634 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in KLA by 95,141.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,674,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,138,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,589 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in KLA by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,645,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,026,983,000 after purchasing an additional 251,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in KLA by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,586,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,526,000 after purchasing an additional 131,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.68, for a total transaction of $9,868,657.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 92,818 shares in the company, valued at $84,805,950.24. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,605 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,291. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $1,035.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $900.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $922.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $890.59.

KLA Stock Up 0.4%

KLAC stock opened at $908.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $903.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $795.04. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $551.33 and a 12 month high of $959.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.85. KLA had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 112.41%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. KLA has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 7.760-9.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 25.01%.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

