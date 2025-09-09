Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $324.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,740. The trade was a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.53 and a 52 week high of $326.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.27 and a 200 day moving average of $306.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

