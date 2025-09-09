Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,507,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,518,291,000 after purchasing an additional 445,691 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 29,580.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,856,000 after purchasing an additional 396,669 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,625,583,000 after buying an additional 370,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $82,659,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $318.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $286.00 to $279.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $299.02 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

