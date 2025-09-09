Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 132.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 14,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIG opened at $130.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.13. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

