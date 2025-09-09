Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 794 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FI. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $11,536,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,778,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,055,301,000 after buying an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $286,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.46 and its 200 day moving average is $177.06. The firm has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.22 and a 52-week high of $238.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $223.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Fiserv from $240.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

