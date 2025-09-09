Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.43 Million Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,913 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $121.72 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.78.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

In other Vertiv news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,334.02. This trade represents a 63.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total value of $12,822,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,505. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

