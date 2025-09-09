Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,215,400 shares, agrowthof33.9% from the July 31st total of 907,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. stock remained flat at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.05.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
