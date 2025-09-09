MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$32.91 and last traded at C$32.99. 3,165,014 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average session volume of 527,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.01.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of MDA Space from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$42.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MDA Space from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$39.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$33.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MDA Space presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.22.
In related news, Senior Officer Minda Marie Suchan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.64, for a total value of C$1,225,608.00. Also, Senior Officer Holly Lynn Johnson sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.70, for a total transaction of C$957,840.00. Insiders sold a total of 288,000 shares of company stock worth $8,517,168 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
MDA Space Ltd, formerly MDA Ltd, is a global space company. The Company is a robotics, satellite systems and Geo intelligence provider. It provides communications satellites and earth and space observation. It is also involved in space exploration and infrastructure. Its software, AURORA, is a digital satellite product line providing critical new solutions to operators.
