McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 576 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13,300.9% in the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,732,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,673 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 457,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,981,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,222,000 after purchasing an additional 580,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 850,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,866,000 after purchasing an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average is $60.60. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

