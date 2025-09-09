McIlrath & Eck LLC Reduces Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 341,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,294,000 after buying an additional 284,174 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $5,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays set a $164.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.12.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.14. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $149.91 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 10,194 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,612,283.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,120.48. The trade was a 22.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

