McIlrath & Eck LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor $VFVA

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter valued at $6,765,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 27.7% during the first quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 36,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of BATS:VFVA opened at $128.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 12-month low of $96.09 and a 12-month high of $130.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.25.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.