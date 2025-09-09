McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $337,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

McIlrath & Eck LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $203.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.82 and its 200-day moving average is $190.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

