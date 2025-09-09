McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $285,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 234.4% during the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 441,861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $412,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,946 shares during the period. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $49,201,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $1,244.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.80 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,223.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total value of $2,344,973.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,348 shares of company stock worth $109,498,489. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

