McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $187,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price target on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $127.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day moving average of $119.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.