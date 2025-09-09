McIlrath & Eck LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 266.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 144.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 57.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 8.6% during the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ENOV opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.68. Enovis Corporation has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95.

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $564.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.80 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Enovis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.050-3.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enovis from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Enovis from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.71 per share, with a total value of $74,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,018.59. The trade was a 2.19% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley J. Tandy acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.41 per share, for a total transaction of $100,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 43,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,806.15. This represents a 7.94% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

