McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires 378 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 36,917 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 248,826 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $71,829,000 after purchasing an additional 91,313 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MCD opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.56.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Melius started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

