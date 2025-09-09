McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Shares Bought by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,410 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,690. The trade was a 90.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $312.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $223.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

