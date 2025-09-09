McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 400 shares, adeclineof33.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

McBride Stock Performance

McBride stock remained flat at $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. McBride has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $2.10.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

