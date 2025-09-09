MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,305 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $256.20 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.43 and a 52-week high of $296.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.97.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

