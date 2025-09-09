MBB Public Markets I LLC Makes New $329,000 Investment in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust Announces Dividend

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

About United Dominion Realty Trust

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

