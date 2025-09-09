Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 360 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MSLH. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 price target on shares of Marshalls in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 370 to GBX 240 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 price target on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marshalls has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 327.50.

Get Marshalls alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marshalls

Marshalls Price Performance

Shares of MSLH traded down GBX 1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 176. 321,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 247.02. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 169.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 366. The company has a market cap of £445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,872.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported GBX 6.60 EPS for the quarter. Marshalls had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marshalls will post 18.2342758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Marshalls

In other news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 203 per share, with a total value of £10,150. Also, insider Matt Pullen acquired 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 206 per share, with a total value of £15,932.04. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Marshalls

(Get Free Report)

Established in the late 1880s, Marshalls plc is a leading UK manufacturer of sustainable solutions for the built environment. It operates through three trading divisions: Landscape Products; Roofing Products; and Building Products. At a Group, divisional and brand level, Marshalls’ strategy centres around its customers who value its unique set of capabilities, namely leading brands, best in class technical and design support and carbon leadership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.