Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 86450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.
Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance
Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.
Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.
Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum
In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.
About Marathon Petroleum
Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.
