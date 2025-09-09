Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $185.50 and last traded at $185.18, with a volume of 86450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $144.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.57.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.01%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 290.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.