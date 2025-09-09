Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF) Short Interest Update

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:MPCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,721,000 shares, agrowthof55.5% from the July 31st total of 3,680,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust Stock Performance

MPCMF remained flat at $0.85 during trading on Tuesday. Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86.

About Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust

Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust (MPACT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) positioned to be the proxy to key gateway markets of Asia. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Limited on 27 April 2011, it made its public market debut as Mapletree Commercial Trust and was subsequently renamed MPACT on 3 August 2022 following the merger with Mapletree North Asia Commercial Trust.

