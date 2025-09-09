Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $60.85, with a volume of 89121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Sector Rotation ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co lifted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 130.6% in the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 414,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

