London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9,048 ($122.57) and last traded at GBX 9,068 ($122.84), with a volume of 4682222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,260 ($125.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSEG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £132 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £130.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 2.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £47.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4,846.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9,956.10 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at London Stock Exchange Group

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,413 per share, with a total value of £141,195. Also, insider David Schwimmer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,402 per share, for a total transaction of £188,040. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $86,030,740 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About London Stock Exchange Group

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

