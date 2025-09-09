Logan Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in CDW Corporation $CDW

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CDW by 444.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,632,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,454 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,705,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,908,000. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,505,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of CDW by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,596,000 after acquiring an additional 378,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ CDW opened at $167.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

