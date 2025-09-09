Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,259 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,259 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Trade Desk worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Voleon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 19,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Arete Research raised Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Trade Desk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $52.03 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

