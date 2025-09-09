Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 16 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,054,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Booking by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. The trade was a 3.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,052 shares of company stock valued at $22,511,858. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $5,411.00 to $5,418.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Booking

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $5,569.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,718.58 and a 52-week high of $5,839.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,611.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5,204.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.