Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $5.49 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in British American Tobacco by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Argus raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

