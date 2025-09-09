Logan Capital Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $16,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.62.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $151.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.71 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

