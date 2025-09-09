Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $141.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $179.43. The firm has a market cap of $194.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

