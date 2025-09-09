Logan Capital Management Inc. Buys 36,447 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. $OMF

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 191.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at OneMain

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 35,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $2,081,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,360,197. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 4,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.02, for a total transaction of $232,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 101,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,426.14. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,340 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Barclays raised their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $63.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. OneMain had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. OneMain’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.09%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

